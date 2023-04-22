Cannon Beach
Oct. 21, 1935 — March 4, 2023
Arlene Adele Baker Mackey was born on Oct. 21, 1935. Don’t tell her that we told you, because now you know the real number she’d never utter aloud.
Raised in Puyallup, Washington, by the late Elsa and Kenny Baker, she had a brother, Bruce, who is also deceased. However, she is survived by her older half-brother, Rev. Kenneth Baker Jr.
Arlene met and married the late Dan Mackey in college. He exclaimed, “I really caught a dish,” when describing her. Arlene and Dan had two children, Jenifer Mackey Becker (husband, Kevin Becker), and Andrew Mackey, living together as a family in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and then landing in Sun Valley, Idaho, where they owned two restaurants (The Kitchen) and a bakery.
Clearly, one of Arlene’s greatest joys came through providing nourishment and sustenance for others. After moving to Cannon Beach in 1979, she joined forces with Maureen Dooley-Sroufe and created the infamous Lazy Susan Café in the heart of town.
Shortly after the Lazy Susan’s inception, her first grandchild arrived, Lara Alexandra Foster (partner, Gretchen Kindig), who she claimed was “the town’s baby.” And another arrived in 1995, Emily Taylor Becker Murray (husband, Andy Murray), who brought double the joy.
Arlene was a progressive way ahead of her time, vocal about women’s rights, equality and compassionate care her whole life. She loved painting, creating flower arrangements, singing in a choir, planning dinner parties, drinking tea and coffee (watch out if you gave her caffeine, as she’d chat your ear off), going on lunch dates with her son, Andrew, and working with her daughter, Jenny, on all the latest fashion at B. Boutique.
Arlene would hate that we are writing any of this about her; she would prefer if you honored her memory by spending time with loved ones and doing all the things that you love in this life.
In her final days, Arlene wasn’t so much apprehensive about what was next to come; she was, however, savoring every single moment, smelling every flower, sipping her favorite teas, and walking and breathing in that coastal air because she loved this life, and this place, so much that she never wanted to leave.
Her wish for all of you is to find a similar space of love in your own lives as you carry her legacy on.
A celebration of life will be held on April 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce event space, 207 N. Spruce St. We appreciate everyone sharing their favorite memories of Arlene.
Thank you for your understanding as we grieve the loss of such a big and bright light in our lives. She will be dearly missed.