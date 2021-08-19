St. George, Utah
Jan. 7, 1937 — Aug. 12, 2021
Arlene Rae (Jones) Thomas was born Jan. 7, 1937, in Hagerman, Idaho. Her family moved to The Dalles, where she attended high school. She was very popular, and active in booster club, leadership and was a majorette in the drum and bugle corps.
In 1955, she married Danny Jones; he preceded her in death. Danny and Arlene were both hairdressers and teachers of cosmetology, and founded the Astoria Beauty College in 1965.
The college was nationally accredited, and not only offered a good education, but also financial assistance. She had a passion for education, and took great pride in giving her students a quality education, so they would be successful in their futures. The majority of Astoria and Clatsop County salon owners received their basic training at Astoria Beauty College.
During her 43 years in business, she received many awards and honors. She was a past president of the Oregon Hairdressers Association, served on the boards of the Oregon Cosmetology Association, Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority’s Board of Cosmetology.
Arlene would help create the curriculum used in beauty colleges in Oregon today. She had the honor to be inducted into the Oregon Hairdressers Hall of Fame.
Arlene was also very active in her community, belonging to the Zonta Club, Anchors and Toastmasters. She was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings.
One of her greatest accomplishments was to raise her grandson, Drew Jones. They moved to Logan, Utah, and in 2007, she met and married Jess Thomas, who survives.
They moved to St. George, Utah, where Arlene continued to be very active in her community. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and leader of her church book club. Her passions were reading, health and nutrition and serving her family and friends.
She is survived by her three children, Scott Jones, Marcy Goss and Danene Lethin; grandchildren, Drew Jones, Daniel Jones, Chelsea Boone, Madison Smotherman, Angie Frawley, Talon Goss, Stephanie Goss and Molly Schreiber. Arlene also loved the Thomas family, including John Thomas, Bryan Thomas, Brad Thomas, Lori Fackrell and Cely Parham, as well as many other extended family members.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Astoria on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Astoria on Saturday at 11 a.m.
