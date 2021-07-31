Longtime Seaside resident Arnetta Francis Covey passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on March 3, 2020, in Astoria.
Arnetta was born Aug. 5, 1926, the first child of Henry and Ina (Templin) Harrison. Arnetta graduated from Leavenworth High School in June 1945. In lieu of going to college, she decided to stay home and help her mother take care of their home and family.
Arnetta moved her family to Seaside in 1960, where she worked for the Oceanfront Motel for 40-plus years and retired in her late 80s.
She was often seen walking through town to go have coffee at her morning coffee spot, first the Coffee Mug and Holladay Drug, and then, in the later years, she was a morning regular at the Bridge Tender.
She loved to bake, and was always bringing treats to share with the people that she loved. She had a beautiful, warm smile that could light up any room, and a laugh so contagious you couldn’t help but laugh along with her.
Arnetta is survived by her brother, Jerry Harrison; sisters, Maxine Smith and Ellen Barker; numerous nieces and nephews; her four children, Rosa Mack and her husband, Buddie, Linda Teasdale and her husband, Boe, Paula Hardy and Michael Covey and his wife, Carrie; stepdaughter, Sandra Johnson and her husband, Les; two bonus children, Jackie and Hugh Thompson, and their family, and Catie and Leroy Smith.
Her grandchildren are Lisa Sanders, Christine McGee, Sandra Ros, Travis King, Alesha Stark-Camberg, Leslie Hardy, Roland Hardy, April Manke, Angela Henneman, Robert Hardy, Eric Covey and Micheal Covey Jr. There are 37 great-grandchildren, 28 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arnetta is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Loretta Sullivan, Norma Harmon and Marion Hunter; her brother, Fred Harrison; her grandson, Jeffrey Stark; great-grandson, Gregory Stark; and son-in-law, Eric Stark.
A celebration of life and potluck will be held at Broadway Park at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7. All are welcome. Please bring your favorite dish and your favorite story about the beloved Arnetta Covey.
To plant a tree in memory of Arnetta Covey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.