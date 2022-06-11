Arthur Richmond “Art” Johnson passed away June 6, 2022, at the age of 89.
He was born May 21, 1933, to Oscar Maurice Johnson and Ellen Marie Hummasti Johnson. He attended the Fernhill school and then went to Astoria schools.
On June 22, 1952, he married Beverly Jean Whiteside in Wahkiakum County, Washington.
He entered the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War, 1st Cavalry Division, 7th Regiment. He also served as a guard at Panmunjom when the armistice was signed on July 27, 1953.
He was employed at various canneries after coming home from the war. He then worked at various logging companies, including W&W and Grimstad & Vanderveldt, while also working night shift at the local AT&T telephone switching office in Astoria.
He learned fishing, hunting and clamming at an early age. He enjoyed four-wheel drive off-road racing, rock collecting, arrowhead hunting, looking for old bottles and collecting old hand tools.
Survivors include a son, Donald; a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Henry Hoffman; a brother-in-law and his wife, Milton and Patti Whiteside; grandchildren, Brian Johnson, Steven Johnson and Shannon Mulvane; a niece and her husband, Mary and Gene Wilkinson; a niece and her husband, Cheryl and Larry Lockett; a nephew, Tony, and his partner, Cindy Johnson; nephews, David and Randy Watts; a niece, Debbie Stone, and nephew, Jeff Stone; and nephews, Ray and Jeremy Whiteside, and a niece, Tricia Whiteside.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; a son, Robert; sisters, June and Alice; and brothers, Louie, Carl and Howard.
Visitation will be held on Monday from noon to 3 p.m., at Caldwells Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave.
