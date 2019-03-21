Warrenton
June 26, 1938 — March 19, 2019
Born on June 26, 1938, the daughter of Orville Brown and Margaret (Gehrt) Brown in Lyman, Nebraska, Audrey Marie Rosenthal, 80, passed away on March 19, 2019. The family lived in Lyman, Nebraska, where she attended school. As the oldest of her living siblings, Audrey was the family matriarch.
Audrey married David "Bob" Burkhart Dec. 4, 1955, and moved to California. They welcomed Robert "Bobby" Alan Burkhart, Carl Russel Burkhart and Cindy Marie Burkhart, and raised their young family in Hayward, California, where she worked for Howie's Diner.
Bob passed away suddenly Feb. 22, 1973. She later moved to Warrenton, Oregon, to be near her son, Carl. She worked for the Ponderosa, now known as Arnie's Cafe, and the Red Lion Inn. She later moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and married Ernie Rosenthal on Nov. 21, 1990.
They enjoyed life in Anchorage, Alaska, and traveled the Lower 48 states in their motorhome, visiting family and friends along the way. Upon Ernie’s retirement, they moved to Shelby, Iowa, to care for his parents. They enjoyed tending their 5-acre parcel, either mowing or tending and gardening the vegetables they would can and store in the storm cellar. Ernie passed away Jan. 17, 2009, at which time Audrey moved back to Warrenton, Oregon.
Audrey enjoyed her family and friends, cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, making jerky for her grandchildren, pinochle, bowling and fishing, where she could outfish many of the guys. Audrey was active in the Moose Lodge in Anchorage and Astoria, baking and sewing for the Relay for Life and other fundraisers the Moose held. She also loved to play bingo on Mondays and Texas Hold 'em with her son, Carl, on Thursdays. She loved the many road trips with her brother, Leonard, to visit family and friends.
Audrey is survived by her son, Bobby Burkhart, of Merced, California; son, Carl, and daughter-in-law, Dianne Burkhart, of Warrenton, Oregon; daughter, Cindy Salter, of San Lorenzo, California; stepson, Victor Rosenthal, of Wheeling, West Virginia; stepdaughters, Christine Phillips, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, and Laura Croston, of Canton, Ohio; grandsons, John (aka Ralo) (Isabel) Salter and David (Katie) and Aaron Burkhart; granddaughter, Audrey (George) Arango; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her brothers, Ronald Brown, Tom (Judy) Brown, Larry (Sonja) Brown and Leonard (Molly) Brown and her sister, Marjie Faria.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Margaret Brown; a brother who died in infancy, William Henry Brown; husbands, Bob Burkhart and Ernie Rosenthal; her son-in-law, John Salter (aka Johnny Rotten); and her grandson, Robert Alan Burkhart Jr.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. in Astoria, Oregon, at 2 p.m. Please come and share your memories of Audrey and enjoy a light lunch.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Astoria Moose Trekkers Relay for Life Team (checks payable to the American Cancer Society or Relay for Life), P.O. Box 381, Astoria, OR., 97103.
