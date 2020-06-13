Astoria
Sept. 4, 1926 — June 5, 2020
August “Gus” Schulbach passed away on June 5, 2020, in St. Helens, Oregon. He was 93 years old.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1926, to August and Lempi Schulbach, and lived in Astoria, Oregon, his entire life.
He attended elementary school at the Battle Creek School in Youngs River, Capt. Robert Gray School in Astoria for ninth grade and then Astoria High School, where he graduated in 1944.
He then entered the Army right out of high school, and was deployed to both the Philippines and Japan. Upon his return to the states in 1946, he then went on to Oregon State University, where he graduated in 1951 with a degree in agricultural engineering.
He went to work for Oregon Fur Producers for a few years. Then he went to Sudan, Africa, to work as an agricultural engineer until returning to the U.S. in 1958 when he bought the family farm in Youngs River. He and his wife Caroline “Mickey” Schulbach raised their family there until they were divorced in 1979.
He worked as a logger for many different outfits, the largest and longest being Crown Zellerbach, until he retired in 1993.
In 1981 he married Eve West, and lived with her until her death in 1990.
August loved square dancing and working in his very large garden. Any time spent in the outdoors was time well spent for him. He was an extraordinary timber faller, and could land just about any tree just about anywhere.
He is survived by his daughter, Sally, and her husband, John Hurt. Sally took care of him for the last five years of his life, after he suffered a severe and debilitating stroke in 2015. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Ashley Yoder and Ryan Hurt; one great-grandson, Caleb Yoder; and a brother, Adolph Schulbach.
He was preceded in death by both former spouses; his siblings, Ernie, Roy, Herb, Joel and Sylvia; and his son, Scott.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Astoria Senior Center, where he loved to spend time catching up with friends.
A family graveside service will be held at Lewis & Clark Cemetery, followed by a public memorial service at a later date in Astoria.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.