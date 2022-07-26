Astoria
Oct. 21, 1936 — June 1, 2022
Barbara Ann Campbell was born in Portland on Oct. 21, 1936, to lzora Wooster and Judd Jarvis. Her mother later remarried, and Barbara took the maiden name of her adoptive father, Gene Espey.
Barbara graduated from The Dalles High School in 1954, and attended the University of Oregon, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in nursing in 1959.
Barbara married Glen Engbretson in 1958. They had three sons together, raising them in the early years on what is now the elk refuge in Jewell.
After selling the farm in 1969, the family embarked on an adventure in the Peace Corps, living in a village in Iran, where Barbara volunteered in the local clinic. It was common to find a rabbit on their doorstep in gratitude from the local doctor.
After the family returned from Iran, Barbara continued her career as a public health nurse, working as a school nurse and for the Clatsop County Public Health Department for over 20 years. She was affectionately known as Mrs. Eng by “her” students.
Passionate about women’s and children’s health, Barbara furthered her education at the University of Washington, and continued her career as a certified pediatric nurse practitioner.
Her husband, Glen Engbretson died, in 1982.
In her 40s, Barbara began whitewater rafting. She enjoyed showing her skills on Class 4 and Class 5 rapids. She also enjoyed bowling, camping and traveling.
In the early 1990s, Barbara joined her longtime friend and co-worker from county health, Winnifred Olson, in Saudi Arabia to work at King Faisal’s hospital in women’s health.
Barbara returned and married her longtime partner, Eugene “Luke” Lukosyck, in 1994. She cared for him at home during his battle with cancer. He passed shortly thereafter.
Prior to retirement, Barbara’s distinguished career in health care spanned over 40 years.
Barbara loved taking her grandchildren along for the ride on all sorts of adventures, and those are memories they treasure.
Barbara volunteered with many organizations, including the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Astoria Riverfront Trolley and, more recently, the Columbia River Maritime Museum. She was a past member of the American Association of University Women, promoting educational opportunities for women and girls.
Barbara married Jim Campbell in 2002. They built a home in Svensen, where Barbara lived out her retirement, and Jim lovingly cared for her until her battle with Alzheimer’s required additional care.
Jim survives. Her son, Brian Engbretson, preceded her in death in 2020.
Barbara is also survived by her two sons, Vincent (Marlyce) Engbretson and Steven (Linda) Engbretson; her grandchildren, both biological and “adopted,” Jacob Engbretson, Madison Engbretson, Andrew Litwin, Chelsea Christiansen, John Ewald and Joanna Ewald; and two great-grandchildren, Adelyn Litwin and Keoni Ewald.
Barbara’s was a life well lived.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St.
The family suggests remembrances to the Columbia River Maritime Museum, or a scholarship of your choosing.