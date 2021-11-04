Barbara Ann Sullivan, of Brownsmead, passed away on Oct. 13, 2021.
Barbara was born in West Virginia on Sept. 16, 1936, to William and Francis Morris, and was one of seven children.
Barbara married Robert Sullivan on March 8, 1955. They enjoyed 64 years together until Robert’s passing in 2019.
Barbara enjoyed raising her four sons in Brownsmead; she often said it was the best thing she ever did for her boys.
She grew a large vegetable garden every year, and canned many jars of fruits and vegetables to provide for her family.
She couldn’t pass up a garage sale, and enjoyed playing Scrabble and watching TV game shows like “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Every fall she cheered for the Seattle Seahawks.
When her boys were mostly raised, she worked for Ocean Beauty Seafoods’ cannery and Payless. Later in life, Barbara loved spending time with her grandkids, and always made sure to have homemade treats and cookies available.
Barbara is survived by three sons, Douglas (Donna) Sullivan, of Dickinson, North Dakota, Russ (Jane) Sullivan, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Sean (Susan) Sullivan, of Brownsmead; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Woods and Sally Haxby, of Vancouver, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; two sons, Bradley, in 1957, and Scott, in 2011; her great-granddaughter, Avery, in 2013; her parents, William and Francis; her brothers, Robert and Billy; and her sisters, Ada and Virginia.
Her final resting place will be next to her son, Scott. No service is planned at this time.
