Barbara Faye Hubbard passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Edmond, Oklahoma.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1943, in Chicago, to Ray and Anne Click.
She earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah, and became a human resources manager for many years, ultimately retiring from the Charles Schwab Corporation.
Barbara married James Fischer, and together they had four children, Michael, Clint, James and Gail.
She married William “Bill” Hubbard in 1993.
Barbara had a heart of gold, and she always put others’ needs before her own. She would pour her heart into the Providence Seaside Hospital and the Hope Chest in St. George, Utah, where she loved to volunteer.
She was a member of the Calvary Chapel Church in St. George, where she and Bill taught Sunday school classes.
She loved to travel, and spent some time living in Vancouver, Washington, Seaside and St. George. Barbara and her husband, Bill, accompanied by their dog, Red, traveled throughout the Western U.S. and Canada and visited 20 national parks and 40 state parks. Barbara enjoyed listening to Elton John, Elvis and the Everly Brothers during their road trips.
In 2017, Barbara and Bill family decided to move to Oklahoma for a new adventure.
Barbara was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 65, and passed away from cancer, which she was recently diagnosed with. She was greatly loved by her husband, children, family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Anne Click; brother, John Click; and son, Michael Fischer.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bill Hubbard; sons, Clint Fischer, and his wife, Jennifer, of Salt Lake City, and James Fischer, and his wife, Sara, of Olympia, Washington; daughter, Gail Bedke, and her husband, Mike; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will be having a private service for Barbara.
