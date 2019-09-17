Wheeler
Dec. 26, 1924 — Sept. 12, 2019
Barbara Jean Olson died peacefully in Wheeler, Oregon, on Sept. 12, 2019 at the age of 94.
She is survived by her daughters, Elaine Norling, of Seaside, Oregon, and Kathleen Murphy, of Baltimore, Maryland; her stepchildren, Jerry Olson, of Warrenton, Oregon, and Sherry Phelan, of Seaside, Oregon; her grandchildren, Kim Parma, of Rutland, Vermont, Carrie Parma-Collier, of Orlando, Florida, Melissa Harding-Lupo, of Portland, Oregon, Justin and Amena Fine, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Joshua and Kathleen Fine, of Baltimore, Maryland; and great-grandchildren, Alicia Harris, of Anchorage, Alaska, Anthony Prozzo, of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Angelina Prozzo, of Rutland, Vermont, Dana Parma, of Orlando, Florida, and Gavin and Paige Fine, of Baltimore, Maryland.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Swede; sister, Lois Creage, of Seaside, Oregon; stepson, Rick Olson, of Seaside, Oregon; and grandson, Matthew Harding, of Seaside, Oregon.
Barbara Butler was born Dec. 26, 1924, in Spokane, Washington.
In 1942, she met and married Andrew Murphy and had their two daughters, Kathleen and Elaine. During their marriage they traveled the world to places such as New Zealand, Trinidad, Colombia and Canada, raising Kathy and Elaine in many different parts of the world, among different cultures.
In 1974, while working as a police dispatcher for the Seaside Police Department, she met and married her second husband, Harold “Swede” Olson in Seaside, Oregon. She became a stepmother to Jerry, Sherry and Rick.
Barbara and Swede traveled all over the Northwest for Swede’s logging job, where she oftentimes became the camp cook. She showed her love by making amazing meals and the best butterhorns, maple bars and cookies.
A graveside service is scheduled for Sept. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Cemetery in Seaside, Oregon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara Olson’s life.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Hughes-Ransom Mortuary, 220 N. Holladay Drive, Seaside, OR., 97138.
