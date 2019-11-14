Seaside
July 2, 1948 — Nov. 7, 2019
Born July 2, 1948, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to Dr. Harry Duff and Mrs. Beverly Duff, Barbara Susan Thompson passed away peacefully Nov. 7, 2019, at her home in Seaside, surrounded by her family’s love.
She was raised in Astoria and graduated from Astoria High School in 1966. During her high school years she was active in Job’s Daughters, Girl Scouts and ballet lessons.
She married Roger Thompson April 8, 1967, and soon after became a mother to two wonderful boys. As her boys grew older and more independent, Barb rekindled her passions. She thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors, hiking and camping. She and Roger would travel the coast stopping at their favorite state parks. They enjoyed camping all over Oregon, Washington and Northern California.
Barb was a Girl Scouts leader for many years. She fondly became known as “Mrs. T” to the many young women she empowered. She was able to share her love of nature, the outdoors, and “real” camping with many generations. She enjoyed teaching others how to cook delicious meals over an open flame. Continuing this tradition, she taught her sons, granddaughters and nieces these important skills at their annual family camping trips at Spruce Run Campground. She was easy to find — wearing her infamous sweatshirt, proudly stating “Spruce Run Since the ‘50’s.”
She enjoyed learning Celtic and belly dancing. She soon realized that in order to be a successful belly dancer “one must have a belly, large enough to dance.”
Grammy/Auntie Barb shared her love of dance with her granddaughters and nieces by introducing them to the world of dance at Maddox Dance Studio. You could find her car in the dance studio parking lot on any given day from 1994 until about 2006. After that, you could still find her car there during Nutcracker season when she would volunteer her time, ensuring that the show would “go on.” And you bet, she still stocked snacks in that trunk!
Her favorite family memories include parades and the Astoria clowns. She took on the role of the “cute” clown at Paramount Drug during downtown trick-or-treating on Halloween. With her sister next door at J.C. Penney, the nieces always helped to keep the crazy clowns of Commercial Street under control.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Sandra.
She leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Roger; their sons, Scot and Nik Thompson; granddaughters Meagan, Kirsten and Adri; brother Jim Duff and sister-in-law Mary; sister Karen Spencer and brother-in-law Doug Spencer; sister Christine Hoffman and brother-in-law Peter Hoffman; nieces and nephews Tiffany Goldwyn, Jodi McCarthy, Bill Berger, Chelsea Spencer, Jessica Bushnell and Rebecca Hoffman.
At her request, cremation has taken place under the direction of Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Astoria with a reception to follow. The family invites you to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lower Columbia Hospice.
