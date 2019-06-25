Seaview, Washington
March 13, 1956 — June 17, 2019
Bart Alan Hawkins passed away at the age of 63 in Seaview, Washington, due to complications from a recent surgery.
Bart was born on March 13, 1956, in Seaside, Oregon. He was the youngest son born to Glyn (Smoky) and Eilleen Hawkins.
Bart was raised in Seaside, and graduated from Seaside High School. After graduation he moved to California, where he attended the College of San Mateo. It was there, while working for KCSM Radio, he met Nicky Trasvina; he married her in 1987. They had two sons, and later divorced in 2000.
While living in the San Francisco Bay area, Bart was employed for 14 years as a framer, and also in high-rise construction. He was a member of the Carpenters Union 22 in the Bay Area. He was also a lifetime member of USA FCC Restricted Radiotelephone Operator Club.
Bart was always a thinker, quiet and methodical, with a somewhat dry sense of humor. He got along with everyone, and was a delight to be around. His passion was writing music and lyrics. He enjoyed playing the guitar and being involved in the television and radio industry.
Bart attended the Seaside Assembly of God Church as a child, and moved to the Bay Area, where he continued to follow his Lord and savior his entire life. Bart was very intuitive, and often felt led to show up in times of need and help others. Many were recipients of this God-given ability he had.
Bart returned to the area in 2009, and resided in Naselle and Seaview.
Bart is survived by his son, Nicolas Hawkins, of San Francisco; his mother, Eilleen Hawkins, of Long Beach, Washington; brothers, Patrick (Linda) Hawkins, of Warrenton, and Craig Hawkins, of Seaview; sisters, Christi Dixson, of Longview, Washington, and Marti Cooper, of Tucson, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
Bart was preceded in death by his son, Alejandro Hawkins; father, Glyn (Smoky) Hawkins; and siblings, Linda, Susan and twins Glyn and Glynda Hawkins.
A graveside service and memorial will be announced at a later date. His guest book is available at penttilaschapel.com
