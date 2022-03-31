Benedine Mary Cram, 77, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 29, 2021.
She was born to Carl and Kathleen Green on May 23, 1944, in Tillamook.
She went through school in Tillamook, where she met the love of her life, Douglas Cram. The couple married on June 9, 1962. They would go on to have two children, Robert and Carla, whom they raised in Seaside.
She worked for seafood canneries in Astoria for many years, and retired from Fred Meyer. She loved spending time with her large family and hosting family gatherings. She enjoyed stained glass, collecting antique glass and gardening.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Cram; father, Carl Green; mother, Kathleen Benfield; stepfather, Latt Benfield; daughter, Carla Cram; granddaughter, Chelsea Strickland; and her brothers, Carl Green Jr. and William Green.
She is survived by her son, Robert (wife Dawn) Cram; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Leonard Green, Gordon (wife Janet) Benfield, Joseph (wife Pemina) Benfield and Kenneth (wife Brenda) Benfield; and her sisters, Peggy Larson, Kathleen Morgan and Traci (husband Rudith) Liboy.
