Astoria
Oct. 25, 1984 — Dec. 20, 2019
Benjamin Kenneth Hawkins, 35, of Astoria, Oregon, was called by his Heavenly Father to join him on Dec. 20, 2019.
Benjamin’s parents, Mark Wayne Hawkins and Lisa Rae Stineman, were joined in marriage on Oct. 1, 1977. He became his parents’ joy on Oct. 25, 1984.
Benjamin was a simple man who was thankful for every thing that was given to him in life and was quick to show his gratitude and love.
He loved to laugh, and his laughter made everyone around him want to laugh along with him.
His most favorite things in life were spending time with family, playing music with his guitar and singing and hunting with his dad and brothers. Many funny memories resulted from their hunting trips together.
He is survived by his father, Mark Wayne Hawkins; his mother, Lisa Rae Hawkins; daughter Sophia Faith, and sons Jacob Thomas and Marcus James; brothers Ricky Dean, Jason Wayne and Joseph Mark; three nieces, six nephews and many extended family members.
Benjamin was a man with a big heart. His passing has been a great loss to his family. He will be forever loved, and forever missed.
His family is planning a memorial for Benjamin on Saturday, March 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. It will take place at the Warrenton Community Center. All are welcome.
