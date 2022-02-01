Kenmore, Washington
Dec. 7, 1930 — Jan. 16, 2022
Bertie Leonard “Len” Carlson Jr., whose name fittingly means the “bright, lion-hearted one,” was born on Dec. 7, 1930, in Astoria, the first of two sons to Helene (Hill) Carlson and Bertie Leonard Carlson Sr.
To say he was “bright” understates the wonderful mind of our much-beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ever the gentleman, with a twinkle in his blue eyes, he was treasured by us all.
Len and younger brother, Larry, grew up overlooking Tucker Creek southeast of Astoria, saying, “Some days you could hear the roar of the Pacific Ocean from there.”
On Jan. 16, 2022, at age 91, 20 months after a physically limiting stroke, he went to sleep and awoke “on the other side” — as we all believe and imagine — hand in hand with the love of his life, Frances Ilene (Anderson) Carlson, who’d been waiting for him. Of this there can be little doubt, as the tub of letters between these two testify.
Upon graduating from Astoria High School in 1948, he joined the U.S. Air Force. Frances filled her heart with his letters, and after his honorable discharge they married on June 6, 1953, building a life together for the next 60 years.
In 1958, Len graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in electrical engineering, and was immediately hired by the Boeing Co., where he enjoyed a very successful 40-year career.
Retiring in 1992, they traveled the world, often as part of his leadership role as both president and vice president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Electromagnetic Compatibility Society.
After Fran’s passing in 2013, he built a lovely home overlooking Lake Chelan, in Manson, Washington, fulfilling a dream they shared.
For the next six years, he greeted each glorious dawn from his hilltop perch, saying “It’s another day in paradise,” becoming involved in American Legion Post 108 as their oldest member, adding much to the character of this service organization.
His younger brother Larry, 88, and his wife, Bobbi, still reside in Astoria. Len’s loving legacy includes sons David (Vicki), of Edmonds, Washington, Michael, of Yakima, Washington and “adopted” son Dr. Luis Miguel Irigoyen Garibay (Cecy), in Zamora, Mexico; along with seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A virtual celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m., via Facebook, on March 12 at fb.me/e/2lWmQll87
Remembrances can be made to: American Legion Post 108, P.O. Box 353, Manson, WA., 98831; or Oregon State University Foundation, 4238 S.W. Research Way, Corvallis, OR., 97333, for Excellence in Electrical Engineering.