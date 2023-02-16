Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Bessie Ann “Annie” Johnson passed away peacefully on Feb. 9 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was born in Roseburg on Aug. 17, 1946 to Bud and Nettie Elliott. Annie spent her childhood as a military dependent, as her father was a retired senior chief in the U.S. Navy. She graduated from Sasebo High School in Japan.
Annie enjoyed helping others and the community through many service organizations like the Seaside Rotary and Elks. She especially enjoyed the Rotary Foundation Christmas gift-wrapping event at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center.
Annie married Don Aaron Johnson on Sept. 8, 1990. She enjoyed fishing and loved taking road trips with Don, where they ended up in some pretty interesting places and taking some wild back roads.
Annie is preceded in death by her first husband; her son, Anthony Bacigalupo; and her parents, Bud and Nettie Elliott.
She is survived by her husband, Don Johnson; grandson, Stefan Mahan (Brittney), and a great-granddaughter, soon to be born.
Interment is planned at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland at a later date.
Contributions can be made in Annie’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.
