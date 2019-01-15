Astoria
Dec. 7, 1937 — Jan. 9, 2019
In loving memory. Betty Anne Gordon-Angus, 81, passed away at her home in Astoria, Oregon, on Jan. 9, 2019, after a brief illness.
Betty was loving, generous, strong, diligent, hard-working, resourceful and much more. She was loved by many, and returned that love every day. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, and so many more, equally with unconditional love.
She was very passionate about antiques and anything vintage. She fought to the end, knowing she had yet another show to do. And in the end, her thoughts were of her loved ones, and that they would all be taken care of. It was never about herself, and her selfless acts showed through daily.
Rest easy now without pain or worries. Know that Krystal, your mother, Uncle Tom, George and many others, have waited for you to join them with loving arms.
Betty is survived by her husband, Edward Angus; daughters, Laurie Walker, Kathy Gordon (Mario) and Julie James (Basil); sister, Mary Lynn Wise; grandsons, Robert Gordon, Allen Stoller (Kayleigh) and Charles Gordon; and granddaughter, Maranda James. Betty is also survived by many numerous nieces and nephews; many who called her mom, aunt, grandma; and friends.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Astoria Elks Lodge. Please feel free to bring pictures and your memories to share of Betty. A picture is worth a 1,000 words, and memories are carried in your heart forever. You can email pictures, if you desire, and I can add them to the memory board: solsticekate@aol.com
