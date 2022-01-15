Betty Irene Bronson (née Hayes), 87, of Emmett, Idaho, formerly of Union, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022. A funeral service was held at the Union Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 10.
She was born in Vinita, Oklahoma, to Alvie Martin Hayes and Jessie Mae Hayes (née Dow). Due to the Dust Bowl, her family moved several times before settling in Oregon, where Betty graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1952.
That same year, she married Kenneth Howard McDonald, and together they had three children, John Lawrence, Kevin Martin and Kara DeeDawn McDonald.
On May 11, 1963, Betty married William (Bill) Everett Bronson, and gained two more children, Toni Lee Bronson and Robert M. Bronson, and had two more sons, Erin William Bronson and Andrew Joseph Bronson.
Together, Betty and Bill raised their children in Warrenton, then moved to Union, where they lived for 27 years, until Bill’s death in 2013. They were happily married for 50 years. In 2021, Betty moved to Emmett to be nearer to her son, Erin, and his family.
During her life, Betty worked as a waitress and bookkeeper, participated as a member of the Union City Council, and volunteered as a cook for the senior meals program.
A lifetime lover of the arts, Betty was an excellent painter, who enjoyed crafting, gardening and dancing. She spent many years as an active participant in Scandinavian dancing while on the Oregon Coast.
Additionally, as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Betty served two missions: one in the Philippines, and one in the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, assisting in the work of eternal families. She held numerous other volunteer positions with the church as well, but her favorite was teaching the children’s lessons.
She was a strong, determined and active woman who is survived by her seven children, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Devoyd Hayes, and sister, Oma Jean Swartwood (née Hayes). Betty will be dearly missed, but always remembered.
The family would like to thank the wonderful help and care given by hospice of Saint Alphonsus Home Health and Hospice.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Union Ward or donate.churchofjesuschrist.org
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.