Betty Jane Olvey was born in Astoria to Richard and Elsie (Strom) Olson on Oct. 27, 1928. She spent her life as a native of Astoria until her passing on June 30 at the age of 93.
Betty’s school years were spent in Clatsop County, where she attended Chadwell School from first-through-sixth grade, while the remainder of her school years were spent in Astoria.
Betty worked many different jobs in her life. As a young woman, she worked at Fort Stevens during World War II, later followed by the flour mill, two local laundries and various canneries. She then went to work as a filleter at Astoria Seafood in 1958, and retired after 35 years.
During her working years, Betty was a senior regent for the Moose Lodge, and member of the cannery union. However, her favorite title was “Cookie Grandma,” given to her by her grandchildren for the delicious cookies she always had on hand.
In Betty’s free time, she enjoyed dancing, especially to live music, spending time with friends and family and working in her garden. Betty enjoyed talking to people from all walks of life, and was well known for speaking her mind.
Many family meals and holidays were spent in the Olvey home, which she cooked herself until she was 91 years old. The most famous of all these meals was her prime rib Christmas dinner.
On Aug. 1, 1947, Betty was married to Gordon Olvey, and together they had five children. Betty is survived by her children, Leroy Olvey, of Astoria, Sonja Fleming (Gerald), of Ohio, and Terri Cagwin (Mike), of Astoria; brothers, Larry Telen, of Astoria, and Vern Telen (Diane), of Hillsboro; nephews, Jeff Telen (Tracy) and Steve Telen, both of Astoria; nieces, Barbara Hall (Mike), of Beaverton, and Marian Bragdon (Bob), of Hillsboro; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was widowed in 1992, and also preceded in death by her daughters, Cindy Smith and Lynnie Hayner; her parents; and sister-in-law, Shirley Telen.
Betty will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery with her family.
Her beautiful smile and feisty personality will be remembered by her loved ones.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Astor Place for their care over the last year.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Receive the latest obituaries every day to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.