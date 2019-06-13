Warrenton
Feb. 18, 1924 — June 6, 2019
Betty Jane Roundy Holwege was born in Seattle, Washington, the second of four daughters. Her father was a miner, and moved the family where he could find work, later moving to Oregon, where she remained.
At age 16, Betty was Rose Festival Princess of Parkrose High School. The neighborhood made her float from local flower gardens. She quit school to build radios in Portland shipyards for the war effort. She and her sister, Dorothy, were almost inseparable.
An attractive sailor with red, curly hair caught her eye, and they were married Nov. 13, 1943, in Vancouver, Washington. Betty and her husband, Roland “Rollie” Holwege, raised five children in the Portland area.
Her hobbies included flower gardening, doll making and collecting, and a lifetime of family history. Betty and Rollie created many fond memories for the family, including Seaside vacations, and bringing her and the family back to the coast as residents. She was an Astoria Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution member.
Survivors are her children, twins Laurene (Ron) Church and Lauren (Cindy) Holwege and Jeff (Roxann) Holwege; and a large posterity of grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews; and her longest lifetime friend, Jane (Chambers) Davis.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland; son, John Lynn Holwege; daughter, Janice Willhelm; and three sisters, Dorothy Roundy, Joyce Widman and June Schroeder.
She collected family along the way. God and you know who you are. She had a strong faith, the love of God, family and friends.
The family would like to thank all those who have been there for her; especially her caregiver granddaughter, Tami Wood, and newest “granddaughter,” Shannon Roberson, who were there in those darkest and brightest hours to help give her comfort.
The family would like to thank Nehalem Valley Care for the love and care given during her stroke rehabilitation plan in May, the Providence Seaside Hospital team, Lower Columbia Hospice, and Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria.
Betty died from lung cancer, peacefully passing at home. Betty impressed all who knew her. Her last message to all was, “Tell everyone I love ’em.”
Betty Holwege was laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Wednesday, June 12, at 10:30 am.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 350 Niagara Ave., in Astoria, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.