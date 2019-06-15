Cottage Grove
Sept. 2, 1926 — June 8, 2019
Betty Lorraine Berny, a resident of Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Cottage Grove, Oregon, passed away on June 8, 2019, at the age of 92, from heart disease.
Betty was born on Sept. 2, 1926, in Ontario, California, to Marvin and Hazel (Keith) Ericsson.
She married Bud Berny on Sept. 6, 1948, and resided in Ontario until 1979, when they moved to Cottage Grove. Her husband, Bud, and her youngest son, Brian, preceded Betty in death.
She is survived by her children, Becky (and Myrl) Walter, Roxanne (and Alan) Williams and Mike (and Dana) Berny; grandchildren, Jed (and Lisa) Walter, Sara (and Jeff) Dreiling, Ryan Williams (and Sophia), Jaimie (and Taylor) Carr, Michelle (and Chris) Lang and Marina and Natasha Berny; and great-grandchildren, Sylas, Sierra, Eli, Summer, Eva, Seth, Gwyneth and Clara.
Betty’s family would like to thank all the Magnolia Gardens and Signature Hospice employees for the wonderful, loving care they provided our mother.
There will be a private family graveside service at Fir Grove Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life at Stacy’s Covered Bridge in Cottage Grove on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness on Betty’s behalf, or make a donation to Signature Hospice in her memory.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel in Cottage Grove.
