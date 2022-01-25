Betty Lou (Lindsley) Russell passed away Jan. 16, 2022, at 10:50 p.m.
She was born Oct. 21, 1928, to Earl Clifford Lindsley and Bessie Ruth Lawrence in Miles City, Montana. She had two brothers and one sister: Robert and William, and Marge.
The family moved to Warrenton in the early 1940s. She graduated from high school in 1947.
In 1948, she married Beauford Noel Ledbetter. They had two children, Clifford and Beverly. Beauford preceded Betty in death in 1952.
In 1953, Betty married Clare Z. Russell. Clare had two children, Darlene and Bayne. The couple had Eldon together. Clare preceded Betty in death in 1970.
While raising her children, Betty worked at Custard King, Danish Maid Bakery and Leon’s. She worked for Leon’s for 20 years, then worked for Hauke’s Sentry Market before retiring.
Betty enjoyed traveling. She made many trips to Disneyland with her family. Betty also enjoyed taking care of her great-grandkids. Some of her travels were spent riding in a sidecar with her daughter, Beverly.
Preceding Betty in death are her parents; brother, Robert Lindsley; sister-in-law, Sara Lindsley; sister, Marge Smith; and sister-in-law, Eileen Lindsley.
She is survived by her brother, Bill Lindsley, and her sister-in-law, Arden; and children, Beverly (Ledbetter) Hoofnagle, and son-in-law, David Hoofnagle, son, Clifford Ledbetter, son, Eldon Russell, and daughter-in-law, Bev Russell, son, Bayne Russell, and daughter, Darlene (Russell) Greer, and son-in-law, Terry Greer.
Grandkids are Susan Jackson, Tracy Burchfield, Scott Hoofnagle, and his wife, Tiffany Hoffnagle, Peggy and Pat Greer and Tammy and Clare Russell.
Great-grandkids are Reanna Houghton, and her husband, Brian Houghton, Alex Burchfield, Kaitlyn Hoofnagle, Madison (Burchfield) Fredrich, Jake Hoofnagle, Bryon Hoofnagle, Devin Jackson, Wyatt Jackson and Brinley stephens.
Great-great-grandkids are Killian and Sophia and Emma Houghton, plus several more grandkids she never got to meet; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Free Lutheran Church on Saturday at noon, with a luncheon to follow.
