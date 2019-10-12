Astoria
May 29, 1938 — Sept. 18, 2019
Betty Lucille Chilson passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019.
She was born May 29, 1938, in Hubbard, Oregon, to Henry and Eva Lois.
Betty raised five children with her husband, Kenneth Chilson, all while working full time. As the children grew up, Ken and Betty moved to Seaside to run Hara’s Restaurant, later moving to Astoria to own the Jeffers Gardens Inn.
After Ken’s death in 1990, Betty kept right on working, spanning a total of 41 years.
Betty leaves many friends and family members behind. She will also leave a big hole in everyone’s heart who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion in Astoria, Oregon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.