Astoria
Aug. 28, 1926 — Sept. 14, 2019
Beverly A. Moberg, 93, a longtime Astoria resident, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, with her children at her side, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She was the widow of James E. Moberg.
She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, with her twin brother, Bill Hendrickson, who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Josephine Hendrickson Kangas and William Hendrickson.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel E. Hendrickson Lloyd and Mark P. O’Shay, and grandson, Patrick O’Shay.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Hills, Sheila O’Shay and Jimmy E. Moberg; grandchildren, Caleb Dowell, Alison Vinson and Joli Lewis; several great-grandchildren; along with two sisters and a brother, Joanne Bay, Carolyn Macomber and Jack Hendrickson.
A funeral will be held at a later date.
