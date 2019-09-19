Astoria

Aug. 28, 1926 — Sept. 14, 2019

Beverly A. Moberg, 93, a longtime Astoria resident, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, with her children at her side, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She was the widow of James E. Moberg.

She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, with her twin brother, Bill Hendrickson, who preceded her in death. She was the daughter of Josephine Hendrickson Kangas and William Hendrickson.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Daniel E. Hendrickson Lloyd and Mark P. O’Shay, and grandson, Patrick O’Shay.

She is survived by her children, Pamela Hills, Sheila O’Shay and Jimmy E. Moberg; grandchildren, Caleb Dowell, Alison Vinson and Joli Lewis; several great-grandchildren; along with two sisters and a brother, Joanne Bay, Carolyn Macomber and Jack Hendrickson.

A funeral will be held at a later date.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.