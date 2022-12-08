Warrenton
July 9, 1933 — Nov. 23, 2022
Clatsop County lost a treasure on Nov. 23, the day Beverly Joan Tagg passed away.
Beverly was born to Donald Bennett Bowdler and Fannie Sophia (Poikila) Bowdler on July 9, 1933, in Vancouver, Washington. She had an older brother, Robert Kenneth Bowdler, who preceded her in death. At the time of her death, she was 89 years, 4 months and 2 weeks old.
Beverly had a very happy childhood, first in Clatskanie, then at Big Creek Logging Camp near Knappa, before her family moved to Seaside.
Many in the community knew Beverly as an avid collector. For many years she bought and sold at flea markets and garage sales. She loved people, and was loved by many for her kind, generous and hospitable nature.
David William Tagg and Beverly were married Jan. 28, 1956, and were married 56 and a half years at the time of David’s death in 2012. There were four children: Gerald Dale (Beaver) Tagg (wife, Jeanne), Randy Dean Tagg (wife, Linda), Timothy Alan Tagg (wife, Kelly) and Nancy Elana Smith (Rick).
David and Beverly both graduated from Seaside schools, as well as all four of their children and two grandchildren.
Beverly had eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Beverly is also survived by very special friends, Warren and Verna “Sissy” Blakslee, and their family.
Her sons, Randy and Timothy, preceded her in death.
David and Beverly were baptized together as Jehovah’s Witnesses on Jan. 20, 1959. They were both very active in telling others about the happy hope they cherished of living forever on a paradise earth under the rule of God’s kingdom.
