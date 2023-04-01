Warrenton
Dec. 25, 1940 — March 26, 2023
Beverly Joann Olson (née Buckley), passed away peacefully in her home, in the presence of loved ones, on March 26. She will be dearly missed.
On Dec. 25, 1940, Beverly was born to Clyde and Virginia (née Hall) Buckley in Great Falls, Montana. Her parents parted ways early in her life.
In 1946, Beverly’s mother married Leonard Motari. He was the man who raised Beverly, taking on the role and name “dad.” He would eventually adopt her. She was soon blessed with a sister, and the two were raised in Great Falls. Beverly graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1958.
Beverly married James William Noble, of Great Falls, in 1958. They had three children together, Jana, Mark and Stacee. The couple parted ways in 1964.
In 1965, Beverly married John Frederick Olson, also of Great Falls. After the couple graduated from Northern Montana College, Beverly, John and the three children moved to Astoria in 1970. For a time, Beverly taught second grade at Central School in the Astoria School District.
Beverly and John later settled in Beaverton and lived there for more than 20 years, moving back to Clatsop County in 2019.
Beverly enjoyed fishing, Broadway shows, sewing, knitting, crocheting and tole painting. She was an accomplished pianist and made beautiful quilts. She enjoyed cooking and learning new recipes, loved a good Western movie and was never happier than spending special occasions with her family.
She will be remembered for invigorating and thoughtful conversation, her inquisitiveness, her adventurous taste in food and her generosity.
She is survived by a daughter, Jana Koskela-Campbell, of Dayton; a son, Mark Olson, of Great Falls; a daughter, Stacee (Michael) Donovan, of Warrenton; a sister, Linda (Tom Dashner) McCartney, of Great Falls; a granddaughter, Amanda Donovan, of Warrenton; a granddaughter, Sarah (Lupe) Rendon, of Beaverton; a grandson, William (Michelle) Koskela, of Walla Walla, Washington; a granddaughter, Stefani Mariano, of Dayton; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Donovan, of Salem; a granddaughter, Kimberly Koskela, of McMinnville; a granddaughter, Madison (Bryan) Bumbarger, of Beaverton; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Renee (Rob) Valdez of Great Falls; three great-grandnieces; three great-great grandnephews; two great-great grandnieces; and her loving dog, Harrington.
A special thank you to Regina Whitaker at Lower Columbia Hospice.
A public viewing was held at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary on March 31, followed by a graveside service at Ocean View Cemetery and a reception at Camp Kiwanilong Lodge.
