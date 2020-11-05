Astoria
April 13, 1925 — Oct. 30, 2020
Bill Jasper passed away Oct. 30, 2020, in the home he built overlooking the Columbia River.
He was born April 13, 1925, in Westport to Dr. Edward and Leola Burns Jasper. The following year, Dr. Jasper opened his practice in Astoria, moving his family here. Bill spent a happy childhood with his brothers and the “Smith Point” boys who became lifelong friends.
After graduating from Astoria High School in 1943, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps cadet program. Commissioned a second lieutenant and a rated pilot, he entered B-25 combat crew training. Bill was about to join forces in the Pacific, but the war ended. He chose an honorable discharge and came home.
Bill married “his Dolly” on Dec. 7, 1956. He would say it was “the best thing that ever happened to me.” Dolly felt the same. She saw in Bill what a gentleman he was, very kind and friendly to all he met.
Bill was an avid hunter, shooting his first bull elk at the age of 13. When he was 15, he worked on the Miller Sands seining grounds, earning enough to buy his first rifle, a gun Bill favored and used all these years.
He loved camping and deer hunting in Eastern Oregon with family and friends — a trip he made for over 60 years, the last one being in 2014.
In 1987, after 43 years working on the waterfront, Bill retired from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Supercargoes and Clerks Union, Local 40. He was a loyal, dedicated union man, well liked and respected on the docks.
In retirement, he continued to enjoy hunting, salmon fishing and crabbing on his boat. The tide book was always by his chair to check the clam tides, too.
Surviving are his wife, Dolly; daughter, Suzy Campbell (Tom); son and best friend, Brad; two grandsons; five great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronald; nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Bill Davis.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Richardson and all the caregivers who have been with us on this journey.
Hospice allowed Bill to be home with the family he loved. We are truly grateful to them.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Lower Columbia Hospice or ILWU Local 50 Astoria High School scholarship fund.
Inurnment will take place later at the family plot at Ocean View Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Hughes-Ransom Mortuary in Astoria.
