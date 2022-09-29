Astoria
April 10, 1943 — April 5, 2020
Billie June Hodges passed away April 5, 2020 after a hard-fought battle of health issues in Astoria.
Billie was born on April 10, 1943, in Denver, Colorado, to Thomas Cecil Haddican and Elva Mae (Benjamin) Haddican. As a young girl, Billie’s family moved to Timber, and from there she moved to Silver Lake, Washington, where she grew up and graduated from Toutle High School.
Billie then began her journey in life. She moved to Portland, and was not a fan of big city life. She moved to Long Beach, Washington. Billie worked in the food service industry as a manager and server. Billie enjoyed the public, and made many lifelong friends.
Billie moved to Naselle, Washington, and continued working in restaurants, along with driving a school bus for the Naselle School District while raising her two sons. She enjoyed being their Cub Scout leader and den mother and following their high school sports. Billie also worked in the toll booth for the Astoria Bridge. She enjoyed the public; she had a gift to talk.
A longtime member of the Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180, Billie was also a longtime member of the Astoria Regatta Association. She enjoyed riding the ships each year to Portland for the Rose Festival Starlight Parade, which she would walk in every year. Billie was also a member of the Astoria Anchor Club, where she worked her way all the way up to skipper. This was one of her greatest joys.
Billie was a devoted and loving mother to her sons, Richard and Jeff Hodges. Billie loved and cherished her only grandchild, Roger Hodges; she was so proud of him. Billie had a special place in her heart for her niece, Krysty Bair. She enjoyed watching her high school basketball career, which took them to state championships, along with following her singing and music career.
Billie was an amazing cook, and loved to make desserts. Billie was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Billie is survived by her two sons, Richard Hodges, of Silver Lake, Washington, and Jeff Hodges, of Longview, Washington; a grandson, Roger Hodges (Kim), of Naselle, Washington; a sister, Kathy Painter (Bob), of Bremerton, Washington; two brothers, Roger Aiken (Janie), of Purdy, Washington, and Vincent Aiken (Karen), of Ellicott City, Maryland; nieces, Krysty Bair (Eric), of Raymond, Washington, and Loreen Anderson, of Bremerton; nephews, Mike Painter (Shawn), of Port Orchard, Washington, Vincent Aiken III, of Ellicott City, and Ryan Aiken, of New York City; along with two great-grandchildren and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Billie is preceded in death by her sister, Ester Aiken Aimes; her husband, William J. Hodges; and her companion, Donald Walters.
A celebration of Billie’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Astoria Elks Lodge, 453 11th St.