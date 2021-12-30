Billy Darrell Doty, born Oct. 2, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Dec. 13, 2021, in Beaverton.
Bill owned and operated the Doty Bros. Circus. Bill traveled far and wide showing and displaying his collection of wild animals and beautiful circus wagons that he made, and his wife, Nancy, beautifully painted.
Bill is a member of the Circus Historical Society, and the Circus Model Builders Club. Bill is also a member of Ducks Unlimited and an approved member of the National Rifle Association.
Bill was a member of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo for several years. Bill is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His passion was the circus, hunting, fishing and being a grandpa and great-grandpa.
Bill and Nancy had Pam’s Country Inn Restaurant in Joseph, and they lived in Joseph for 21 years. They had four children, 10 grandchildren and, at last count, 21 great-grandchildren.
His wife, Nancy Lee Doty, preceded him in death in March 2014, as well as his son, Randy Doty.
Bill and Nancy have three living children, a son, Bill Doty Jr., of Eagle Mountain, Utah; daughter, Pam Zundel, of Astoria; and son, Jody Doty, of Glide.
Grandchildren are Jeremy Zundel, of Beaverton, Kristy Veenker, of Payson, Utah, Darren Doty, of Provo, Utah, Jessica Harker, of Enterprise, Andy Doty, of Vancouver, Washington, Josh Zundel, of Bend, Tyler Doty, of Seattle, Washington, Dustin Doty, of Pine City, Minnesota, Justin Doty, of Lubbock, Texas, and Jennifer Doty, of Glide. There are several great-grandchildren, as well.
A viewing was held at Bollman Funeral Home in Enterprise on Thursday, followed by a burial at the Prairie Creek Cemetery in Joseph.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held in the spring.
