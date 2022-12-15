Ossian, Indiana
Dec. 13, 1940 — Nov. 29, 2022
Billy Lloyd Keiner passed away on Nov. 29, with his loving wife and children surrounding him with love.
Billy was born in Chamberlain, South Dakota, on Dec. 13, 1940 to Lloyd and Alvena (Andrea) Keiner. He was one of five children.
Billy graduated from Chamberlain High School in 1958. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, not knowing how to swim a stroke. Billy received an honorable discharge in 1961.
The following year he met Ann, the love of his life, while walking across the American Creek Bridge. Billy and Ann moved to Wyoming, and then to Astoria. In 1964, they rode a ferry to Washington state and were united in marriage.
Billy helped build the Astoria Bridge. After the bridge was completed, he started gillnetting salmon commercially on the Columbia River in the boat he and Ann built together. He could build and fix anything. Billy also fished commercially in Alaska.
The first four of the seven kids were born in Oregon. After the fishing seasons were cut so short, he sold everything and moved his growing family to South Dakota, where the remaining three children were born. Billy worked for Conger Construction out of Minneapolis, traveling all over the Midwest, slipping grain elevators.
In the mid-1970s, the family settled in Pukwana, South Dakota, where they built their home. They lived there until 1991, when they moved back to Oregon. Billy worked for Adair Homes, building single-family homes up and down the coast until 1996, when South Dakota began calling their name again.
After settling in Chamberlain, Billy and Ann worked at St. Joseph’s Indian School as house parents. During his years on the campus, Billy became famous for his prized cinnamon rolls. Billy retired in 2007.
In 2016, Billy and Ann moved to Ossian, Indiana, where Billy spent the last 6 1/2 years playing online poker, canasta with his kids and every day loving Ann and their spoiled cat, Jake.
He is survived by his wife, Ann (Zweber) Keiner; seven children, Kim (Craig) Rosenberger, Perry Keiner, Karri (Jim) Swenson, Patience (Raymond) Pickner, Billy Keiner, Lore (Chris) Gage and Rachel (Scott) Rinehart; 22 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Brian (Jeanine) Keiner; and two sisters, Dorothy (Bob) Grimm and Ann Jarell.
Welcoming him into heaven were his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Cliff Hickey; son-in-law, Jim Swenson; mother and father-in-law, Elmer and Loretta Zweber; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Zweber and Al Solum.
Services will be held at a later date.