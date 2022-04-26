Blaine Dean Ivanoff passed away on Nov. 13, 2021, at the age of 63, in Gig Harbor, Washington.
Blaine was born in Astoria, on Sept. 28, 1958, to Janice Kent and Donald Ivanoff. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1976, and then continued his lifelong connection to the fishing industry.
After graduating he worked in his family business, Astoria Marine Supply, for 20 years, and gillnetted on the Columbia River and in Bristol Bay, Alaska, with his father. Blaine purchased his own Bristol Bay commercial fishing operation with his business partner, William Jefferies, in 1995, and continued to fish every summer until 2016.
Blaine’s only son, Brandt Blaine Ivanoff, was born in 1992. They both shared a love of basketball, trucks and the annual family fishing trip on the Columbia River. Blaine’s greatest joy in his life was watching Brandt and his wife, Alyssa, raise their three children, Khloe, Lucas and Brixton.
A transition from the marine supply business to construction in the mid-1990s involved a move for Blaine from Astoria to Lake Stevens, Washington, and then eventually, to Gig Harbor, Washington. He worked for several large construction companies that placed him in Alaska and all parts of the Pacific Northwest.
During these years he formed his own specialized construction business, and many lifelong friendships resulted from the various projects that he worked on. His final days were spent in his home in Gig Harbor with his companion, Sheila Lindsay.
Blaine was above all honest, dependable and hardworking. He rarely missed a day of work, and had a friendly personality that will surely be missed. Astoria held a special place in his heart, and is where he always gathered with family and friends.
Blaine is survived by his parents, Janice Kent and Donald and Glenda Ivanoff; his brother, Kent Ivanoff, of Astoria; his son, Brandt Ivanoff (Alyssa), and grandchildren, Khloe, Lucas and Brixton, of Gresham; and his companion, Sheila Lindsay, and her children, of Gig Harbor.
A celebration of life will be held at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Astoria on May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m.
