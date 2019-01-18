Warrenton
June 20, 1992 — Nov. 30, 2018
Blair Dylana Hernandez was born to Nancy Eddy and William Hernandez. She could light up a room with her smile and loving ways.
Blair worked at Costco handing out samples, and later as a housekeeper in Seaside, Oregon. She enjoyed her animals and tending to her flowers in her spare time.
Blair is survived by her mother, Nancy Eddy; her brother, Travis Eddy; Nancy’s sisters, Lisa Ferguson, Julie (and Andy) Burris and Teresa (and James) McGuire; numerous cousins; and a special great-aunt, Betty Aho, of Svensen. Blair always talked highly of Betty.
Blair’s grandparents on her mom’s side, Ellen and Tauno Aho, passed when she was 2.
Her father, William Hernandez, survives; and two brothers, Gerald Haynes and Roberto Hernandez; a sister, Jackie Higgenbotham and her husband, Bobbie; William’s parents, Lee and Deja Haynes; and numerous aunts and cousins.
Blair’s boyfriend of seven years, Rick Baker, also survives.
There will be a celebration of life for Blair this Saturday, Jan. 19, at 1 p.m. in the Chinook Room at the Astoria Riverwalk Inn (formerly Red Lion). This will be a potluck!
