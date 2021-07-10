Knappa
Sept. 15, 1951 — July 5, 2021
Bobbie Ann Tanksley, 69, of Knappa, passed away July 5, 2021, at her home in Knappa.
Mrs. Tanksley was born Sept. 15, 1951, to Robert and Harriett Engblom. She grew up in Knappa, enjoying the country and the community which she loved so much.
She graduated from Knappa High School and moved to California, where she met her husband of 50 years, John.
During those many years she served as a military wife and mother traveling around the world to different stations with John, learning the culture, and enjoying the change and meeting new people whose lives she touched.
From her warm smile to her willingness to help when needed, to her hugs of encouragement, to her advice given, she was a true angel on Earth.
When retirement came, John brought his wife home to Knappa to live out their lives together. Bobbie returned to work at The Logger and made lifelong connections through the people she met, and the food she made, until she retired.
She is survived by her husband, John Tanksley; her daughter, Amy Patterson, and her partner, Lewis; her brothers, Clyde and Gene Engblom; her grandchildren, Tyler Tanksley and his wife, Hanna, Taylor Bell and his wife, Holly, Aria Bell and her partner, Andrew, and Dakota Young and his partner, Sky, and Shawn Young; along with Ella, her great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews and family that will truly miss her presence.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Robert and Harriett, and her grandson, Dylan.
A celebration of life will be held July 17 at 1 p.m. at the Brownsmead Grange.
