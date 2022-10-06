Longview, Washington
Feb. 2, 1924 — Sept. 28, 2022
Longview, Washington
Feb. 2, 1924 — Sept. 28, 2022
Bonnie E. Barnett, at 98, went home to her Lord and savior on Sept. 28.
She was born in Sullivan, Illinois, on Feb. 2, 1924, to Dora and Isaac Marble.
After graduating from high school, she went on to nursing school. She moved to Oakland, California, to work at the military base to finish nursing school. This is where she met Percy “Barney” Barnett. They married on July 14, 1945.
Bonnie moved with Barney to many bases in the U.S. They spent three years in Japan before moving to Astoria in 1957 as their final move in the military. They raised the family in Olney, and were active in the Olney Community Church.
She continued her nursing career at Columbia Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, and finished out at an Astoria clinic.
Upon retirement, she volunteered at local elementary schools with eye exams and reading, and for many years at Columbia Memorial Hospital until March 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy “Barney” Barnett; two sons, Alan Barnett and Michael Barnett; and two daughters, Shelly Ahola and Karen Larson.
She is survived by two sons, Mark Barnett (Tracy) and Lance Barnett; a daughter, Joyce Becker; a sister, Maureen Kidwell; a brother, Royce Marble; two sons-in-law, Curt Ahola and Wade Larson; and numerous grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 91569 Highway 202, followed by a reception at the Olney Grange, 89342 Highway 202.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local area hospice.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.