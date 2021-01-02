Sweet Home
Feb. 15, 1939 — Dec. 23, 2020
Farewell to Beanie Johnsen, longtime Warrenton resident. Our sweet Mom went to be with our Lord on Dec. 23, 2020.
She was born Bonnie Jean Davis on Feb. 15, 1939, in Astoria. Beanie was given her nickname by her five older brothers, and it stuck, and everyone knew her as Beanie.
She was raised in Warrenton, and lived there most of her life. She was raised by her parents, Ruby and Russell Davis, along with five older brothers and one sister.
Beanie attended Warrenton schools, and graduated in 1957. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Norman Johnsen, in 1957. He preceded her in death in 2018. They had been married 61 wonderful years.
While Norman began his career as a commercial fisherman, Beanie chose to stay home to raise their two daughters.
Beanie was active with the girls’ lives in school, PTA, sports, piano lessons, 4-H and all of the activities they were involved in. She later worked for the Warrenton School District and Costco.
Beanie loved to cook, garden, sew, read and craft. Although she was not of Norwegian heritage, she loved to cook Norman’s favorite Scandinavian foods.
She was a member of the Warrenton Methodist church, Beta Sigma Phi, Jayceettes and Sons of Norway.
The things Beanie loved most were spending time with her family and friends. She had the most fun with her best friend, Gladys Dyer.
During retirement, Beanie and Norman moved around Oregon to be close to their family. They spent many winters in Mexico, which they loved.
Beanie was known for her fun sense of humor and spicy love of life. When visiting Beanie, you could always find a cleaning rag over her shoulder, as her house always sparkled.
Beanie is survived by her daughters, Nancy Keesecker and her husband, Joel, and Paula Johnson and her husband, Brad; grandchildren Blake, Chelsea, Holly, Lindsay and Leah; and several nieces and nephews. She also had seven great-grandchildren. Beanie was loved so incredibly by them all.