Woodburn
March 4, 1929 — Oct. 12, 2021
Bonnie Jean Dotson Hunt, born March 4, 1929, passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, in Woodburn.
She was born in Portland and attended Roosevelt High School. As a teenager during World War II, she worked in a nearby shipbuilding plant and, after graduating from high school, she was a sales clerk at Meier & Frank in downtown Portland.
Bonnie met her future husband, William Hunt Jr., while he was attending the University of Portland. Bill was walking by her house one morning and saw her washing her hair in the kitchen window.
He wanted to meet her, so a short time later he and a friend posed as magazine salesmen, knocked on the door, and invited her to a dance at the university. Bonnie and Bill were married in Astoria on Dec. 27, 1948.
The couple lived on a houseboat just below the university on the Willamette River while Bill completed his last year of schooling. Their daughter, Linda, arrived in 1949, and they relocated the houseboat to Svensen, just east of Astoria on the Columbia River.
Two years later, their son, Randy, was born, and they all moved into a small house in Svensen. Three more children — Teresa, Debbie and Jon — came along in the following years, and the family settled into a brand new home on Svensen Market Road. The couple divorced in 1974.
Bonnie kept very busy raising her children, taking care of grandchildren, and volunteering at the Columbia River Maritime Museum. She loved going to the movies and the opera, spending time at the beach, traveling, entertaining in her home and singing. She loved being in style, and was a real fashionista before there was a word for it.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Lora Dotson; her sister, Jacqueline Dotson Dunsmoor; and her son, Randy Hunt.
She is survived by her other four children, Linda (Paul) Shones, Teresa Boelens (Roy), Debbie Hunt and Jon Hunt, and by Caroline Taylor, her daughter-in-law.
Bonnie is also survived by her grandchildren, Gabriel (Jenny) Shones, Aleta (Aaron) Haugh, Carri (Jason) Harvey, Jenny (fiancé Todd) Wolfe, Jared Wolfe, Joshua (Nirvana) Schuyler, Casey (Molly) Bushnell, Jacob (Jessica) Bushnell, Heather Hunt and Keith (Alexa) Hunt; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Bonnie had a wry sense of humor and was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on March 5 at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria. Internment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Willamette Valley Hospice in Salem.