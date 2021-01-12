Seaside
April 27, 1951 — Jan. 1, 2021
Bonnie Lee Bentley-Dasse, 69, of Seaside, died on Jan. 1, 2021, in Seaside.
Bonnie was born on April 27, 1951, in Portland, where she was raised and educated, and was a graduate of Washington High School’s Class of 1969.
She was the daughter of Paul and Eva Akers Boggs.
A resident of Seaside since the early 1970s, she was a career musician with area bands that included the New Creatures, the Twist, Bonnie Bentley and the Phantom Tear Drops, the Bonnie Bentley Project and the Tsunami Twist.
Bonnie released and published original music which can be found on Youtube as the Bonnie Bentley Project.
She was also an avid member of the Rolling Stones Fan Club of America.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Wyatt Tuttle, of Seaside; her granddaughter, Alexandria Tuttle; a sister, Peggy Senn; and her brother, Richard Boggs.
A public graveside service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Beerman Creek Road in Seaside.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Oregon Music Hall of Fame’s musicians education fund, 3158 E. Burnside St., Portland, OR., 97214.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at oceanviewastoria.com