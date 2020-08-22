Knappa
June 2, 1945 — Aug. 15, 2020
Boyce Stanley “Bud” Henderson, of Knappa, Oregon, died at his home on Aug. 15, 2020, at the age of 75.
Bud was born June 2, 1945, in Tacoma, Washington, to his parents, Boyce and Dorothy Henderson.
He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Portland, Oregon, in 1964 and met his wife, Annie, before being drafted into the U.S. Air Force in 1965. He was sent for basic training at Chanute Air Force Base, where he and Annie got married. He served his country in Vietnam until August 1969.
Bud is survived by his loving wife, Annie; two daughters, Michelle Christopher and Caroline Poor; son-in-law, Tracy Christopher; grandchildren, Devin Stanley, Sarah Parker, Pam Richardson and Justine Poor; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Axel, Emberlee and Ashlyn.
He was a hard worker all his life, starting at a holly farm, and also commercial fished as part of the dory fleet out of Pacific City, Oregon.
He worked as an Oregon Department of Forestry tree planter up to timber management in Tillamook, Oregon; at his partner and friend Wayne Cook’s survey company in Tillamook, Oregon; as a Boise Cascade road crew supervisor at Valsetz, Oregon; and as a Boise Cascade timber supervisor at the office in Knappa, Oregon.
He was also a forester for Hampton industries in Knappa, Oregon, for many years before retiring in 2011, with family and many friends and colleagues in attendance.
Bud was an avid outdoorsman all his life, and enjoyed sightseeing, fishing, hunting, camping and white water rafting rivers in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
He will be dearly missed by his family and the many friends he made during his life.
In lieu of sending flowers, it’s requested that a donation be made to charity of one’s choice.
Due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no service.
