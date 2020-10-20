Warrenton
Jan. 31, 1937 — Oct. 9, 2020
Bud Thompson left us to be with the Lord on Oct. 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wonderful wife, Rosalie “Rose” Thompson, who passed in September 2018.
He is survived by his five beloved children, Wendy Coburn (Tom), Teri Woodroof (Gary), Paula Thompson, Mathew Thompson (Melody Munson) and Mark Thompson (Rachel).
A proud papa, Bud was blessed with nine grandchildren: Zach Otramba, Emily Woodroof, Sarah Woodroof Crofutt, Jessica Woodroof and Sophia, Audrey, Olive, Violet and Charlotte Thompson.
A longtime Clatsop County resident, Bud retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in 1977 and then moved into a new career as proprietor of the Oceantel Motel in Seaside.
An active member of Ducks Unlimited for decades, he enjoyed hunting with his sons, as well as fishing all the Columbia River and Pacific Ocean had to offer.
When the motel was sold, the family settled in Warrenton, where Bud continued his “active retirement” and started Boyd’s Home Repair. He worked on many projects in the area, but was especially proud of helping build and establish the Warrenton Church of the Nazarene.
Bud was a devoted Christian who enjoyed mission trips to Mexico, cooking for men’s prayer breakfasts and ministering with Gideons.
He continued his service at Hilltop Nazarene in Astoria, working with the Odyssey children’s program and serving on the church board.
A memorial will be planned for spring 2021 in Warrenton.
