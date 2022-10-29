Bradley Joe Eller, 56, aka “The World’s Best Dad,” of Portland, left this earthly world much too early to be with his heavenly father.
Brad is survived by his two beloved children, who were the apple of his eye and his pride and joy, Alexa Lynn (Aris) and Jackson Jon (Merary); parents, Jerry and Bonnie, of Gearhart; sister, Laurie (Brian), of Gearhart; brother, Van (Eva), of Astoria; Leah, his fiancée; all of his nieces and nephews, who adored Uncle Brad; and extended family.
Brad’s world revolved around his two children, Alexa and Jackson, and his love for them was apparent. He took great pride in coaching Alexa’s soccer teams and training with Jackson through the years.
He also loved the holidays, and loved to decorate for them. He would start early on coordinating with everyone, and loved to host. He was the life of any party, and loved to include everyone.
Brad’s favorite number was the number eight. He entered this world on the eighth, he left this world on the eighth and his jersey number was eight. Eight is also the infinity symbol, which represented his love for his children, family and friends.
Brad owned Viking Hardwoods, and when he wasn’t working, he spent all his free time watching all kinds of sports, but his true passion was for his “Mighty Vikings.” He took every opportunity to watch them play on TV or in person, and of course he had all of the Viking memorabilia that existed, and when it didn’t exist, he would have it made. Every year he was sure “this year” was going to be the one where they won the Super Bowl.
He cherished his time with his friends playing golf, and lots of it! He loved to compete, and the many dollar bills they exchanged with names on them showed his competitive nature.
A service is being held on Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Church, 88786 Dellmoor Loop in Warrenton.
A celebration of life follows at 6 p.m. at the Astoria Golf and Country Club. Bring your best Brad stories to share and celebrate and honor a father, son, brother, uncle and friend lost too soon, but not forgotten.
