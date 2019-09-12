Seaside
June 12, 1962 — Aug. 28, 2019
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, Bret Scott, loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 57.
Bret was born June 12, 1962, in Page, Arizona. He attended elementary school in Miramonte, California, and graduated from Astoria High School in Oregon in 1980.
Bret served on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation as an electrician’s mate for four years, followed by two years in the Navy Reserve.
He married Kacy Jean Smith, of San Diego, California, on Dec. 14, 1985, then moved to Astoria, Oregon. Bret worked for Sunset Empire Refuse and Recycling as a truck driver for 18 years, before being hired as a truck driver for Mesher Supply in Seaside, delivering plumbing supplies along the northern Oregon and southern Washington state coasts for 13 years.
Bret was a member of the Seaside, Oregon, post of the American Legion, as well as the local Fort Clatsop Muzzleloaders black powder gun club. He enjoyed skiing, whitewater rafting, canoeing and camping with his children.
Bret is survived by his father, Robert E. Scott, of Anacortes, Washington; his mother, Marilyn J. Wood Scott, of West Linn, Oregon; brother Eric Scott, of Yosemite National Park; his four children, Michelle Glick, of Terre Haute, Indiana, Joe Scott, of Astoria, Oregon, Wendy Scott, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Sean Scott, of Lake Oswego, Oregon; and grandson Riley Hussong. Bret is also survived by the mother of his three younger children, Kacy Scott of Lake Oswego, Oregon.
The family plans on a private scattering of his ashes in the Pacific Ocean.
A memorial donation in memory of Bret Scott may be made to Freedom Service Dogs of America, providing service dogs to children, veterans and active-duty military: Freedom Service Dogs, 7193 S. Dillon Court, Englewood, CO., 80112; online contributions may be made to freedomservicedogs.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.