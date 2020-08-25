Warrenton
Sept. 27, 1982 — Aug. 14, 2020
Brian “Bubby” Lewis Hartley, 37, of Warrenton, Oregon, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, in a Portland-area hospital, after being diagnosed with lymphoma, detected just a few days prior.
Brian was born Sept. 27, 1982, in Astoria, Oregon, and grew up in neighboring Warrenton, Oregon, where he attended Warrenton High school.
Brian loved being outdoors, and especially loved spending time at the beach. He spent his youth involved in the local horse community, and loved anything and everything horse. You could find him at the fair and horse shows helping the local youth prepare, always willing to lend a hand wherever he could.
Brian spent time working alongside his father in the painting business before finding a career in in-home health care. Brian also loved his job and co-workers at the local Astoria liquor store, where he spent time striking up a conversation with all who entered.
Brian is survived by his mother, Connie Glegor McCarthy (Bob), of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin; his father, George Hartley (Roxanne), of Warrenton; as well as his siblings, Neal Baird (Kym) and Shannon Mathews (Brad), all of Knappa; his step-siblings; his maternal grandmother, Dodi Glegor-Heilmann; and a very beloved extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and wonderful friends he considered family.
An outdoor celebration of life has been planned for Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Big Creek Lodge, located in Knappa at 92878 Waterhouse Road.
This will be a socially distanced event, and all who attend must wear a mask. We would also encourage you to bring your outdoor chairs, as none will be provided.
Please join us, and let’s celebrate the life of this wonderful young man.
