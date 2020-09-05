Warrenton
Aug. 28, 1956 — Aug. 24, 2020
Brian Dale Walker was born to Barbara (Walker) and Jack Walker in Astoria, Oregon. At the age of 5, his family moved to and homesteaded in Fairbanks, Alaska, for nine years before moving back to Hammond, Oregon.
He graduated from Warrenton High School in 1975. In 2004, he married Susan Jensen at sunset on the beach in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, which was his dream wedding.
Brian loved children, even though he didn’t have any of his own. He would pick up babies or talk to all the youngsters.
Brian was well-known for his smoked cheese, which he made every Christmas and on special occasions for family and friends. He cooked on his custom barbecue trailer at Astoria Sunday Market, birthday parties and weddings.
Brian was a member of Astor Lodge #215, where he assisted with pea soup fundraising at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival. He also baked the Christmas ham for the Lucia potluck.
He had just renewed his membership in the Gold Prospectors of America, and was looking forward to gold prospecting trips.
Brian loved to talk to veterans, and volunteered often even though he was not a member. He enlisted in the National Guard but was released due his hearing impairment. Brian was so proud when he was asked to be a member of the color guard for the 2019 Fourth of July parade.
Brian is survived by his wife, Susan; mother-in-law, Anna Jensen; brother, Bruce, and his wife, Pam Walker; nephews, Raymond, Travis and his wife, Misty Walker; great-niece and nephew, Abby and Nate Walker; Uncle Jim and his wife, Rutha Walker, and Aunt Darlene Walker (wife of the late Darald).
He would drop in the “in-law” part when talking about Betty Jensen, Ray and Jeanette Jensen, Joyce and Donald Raymond Allison Jr. He is also survived by his nephew, Craig, and his wife, Devon Jensen; niece, Linda, and her husband, Scott Tommaso; great-nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Matthew, Cole and Emmy; many cousins, classmates and brothers from different mothers, Raymond and Shari Laferrier, Joe and Ann Toth, Mike Kelley, Joe Cumber and Rich Sorn; Susan’s cousins, Joe Miller, Stormy Miller, Jeff Williams and Steve Olson and his Hawaiian friend, Winnie, and her children.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Craig, and several uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and co-workers.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 10580 at P.O. Box 233, Warrenton, OR., 97146, or a charity of one’s choice.
A celebration of life will be held outdoors at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 at 430 N.W. Seventh Place in Warrenton.
A private celebration of life for the Walker family will be in held in October.
He would sign all his cards, “May you have happiness in your day and peace in your heart, and may God bless you always and the angels keep you safe. Love, your bro, Brian.”
