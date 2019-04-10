Longview, Washington
April 13, 1954 — Feb. 3, 2019
Brian Harry Reber, otherwise known as "BR," age 64, passed away at his home in Longview, Washington, on Sunday morning, Feb. 3, 2019.
Brian was born on April 13, 1954, to World War II veteran Chester Edwin Reber and Lucille Margaret Greiger of Kelso, Washington.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Harry, father, Chet, and mother, Lucy. He is survived by his two older sisters, Cheryl (Reber) Andersen, married to Marv Andersen, and Debbie (Reber) Rasmussen, married to Rick Rasmussen; as well as his daughters, Sara Reber, 35, to mother Teresa Duff, and Madison Reber Wirkkala, 21, to ex-wife Elsa Wirkkala.
Brian also has four grandsons through his daughter, Sara, Michael Worden, 17, Mitchell Smith, 12, Corbin Nolan, 7, and Jacob Poole, 1, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Brian attended and graduated from high school in Kelso, Washington, and went on to complete his degree in mechanics at Lower Columbia College. He was a member of the local Laborers Union.
He enjoyed riding his Harley, practicing tai chi, playing with his wolf dogs, listening to music, and tinkering in his shop, working on various projects. He was always there for his friends, and stood up for what he believed in.
Most of all, he had a great love for his children and spending time with his loved ones. He had a crazy sense of humor, and great sense of wit and wisdom.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on April 13, 2019, at the Naselle Grange Hall, located at 292 Knappton Road in Naselle, Washington. Food, drink, music and fellowship to follow. All who knew and loved him are welcome to come and share in this celebration of his life.
