Windermere, Florida
April 16, 1930 — June 5, 2019
Brian Haydon Sivers, age 89, of Windermere, Florida, previously London, England, and Astoria, Oregon, passed away June 5, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, June; along with his son, Mark, and family in Windermere, Florida, younger son, Jeremy, in Las Vegas, Nevada; and sister, Brenda Bowering and her husband, Alan, in England.
Brian was a man of faith, and developed his spiritual roots in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many leadership positions with the church. He was also a creative man, always in search of the answer to the ultimate question.
At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brigham Young University, or a charity of your choice, on his behalf.
