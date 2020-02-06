La Center, Washington
July 4, 1970 — Dec. 16, 2019
Brian Herbert Olson, 49, formerly of Astoria, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Dec. 16, 2019, in La Center, Washington.
Brian was born in Astoria, Oregon, on July 4, 1970, to Herbert Mathews Olson and Marie Jean (Footh) Olson. He was raised in Astoria, Oregon.
He attended John Jacob Astor Elementary School, Astoria Middle School and Astoria High School, where he graduated in the Class Of 1988.
Brian was involved in the Boy Scouts from a young age. He earned awards, including his Eagle Scout award.
After high school, he attended the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He graduated in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in diesel engineering. He was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
Brian had several places of employment through the years. While in high school, he worked for Clatsop Power Equipment in Astoria, Hauer’s Lawn Care and Equipment in Astoria, and in Ward Cove, Alaska.
After college he worked at Ag-Bag in Astoria, Oregon, Wärtsilä in Seattle, Washington, Tidewater Barges in Vancouver, Washington, Nygaard Logging in Warrenton, Oregon, and back to Tidewater before getting sick and passing away.
On Aug. 21, 2004, Brian married Melissa Barrett in Astoria. They later divorced. She re-entered Brian’s life a year before Brian got sick, and she was by his side throughout his nine-month battle.
Brian is survived by his mom, Marie Olson, of Astoria, Oregon; a sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Michael Dubb, of Astoria, Oregon; a son, Mitchell Kemp Olson, of Astoria, Oregon; a daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Jack Keeran, of Astoria, Oregon; a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Morgan Smith, of Walla Walla, Washington; two grandsons, Nolan and Jaxon Smith, of Walla Walla, Washington; a niece and nephew-in-law, Jessica and James Strecker, of Warrenton, Oregon; a nephew and niece-in-law, Matthew and Molly Nokelby, of Battle Ground, Washington; twin great-nephews, Ryder and Parker Nokelby, of Battle Ground, Washington. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and friends who are family also survive him.
Brian will forever be loved and missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. He was a generous, loyal, loving man. Brian was an amazing son, brother, uncle, father and grandpa, with an amazing spark for life.
Brian had a love from a young age for lifted Chevy short box trucks, Honda dirt bikes and quads, which only grew stronger through his life.
Brian loved to camp, ride quads and dirt bikes, and spend time with family and friends. Brian, while in school, enjoyed swimming on the swim team and playing baseball and football.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Mathews Olson, and many family members.
A celebration of life for Brian is planned for Feb. 15 at the Elks Lodge, in the ballroom, in Astoria, Oregon, at 2 p.m. It will be a potluck for whoever would like to bring a dish. At Brian’s request, please wear a riding jersey if you own one.
