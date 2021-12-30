Brian Jon Mart, 69, of Astoria, died Dec. 15, 2021, peacefully at his home.
Brian was born Dec. 24, 1951, in Astoria to Arnold and Lenore Mart.
He worked as a mail carrier.
After graduating from Astoria High School, Brian went on to Portland State University to earn a bachelor’s degree. After Brian’s graduation he was introduced (on a blind date) to Elaine Hendrickson. Seven months after that day they got married at Peace Lutheran Church in Astoria.
Three years later they were blessed with twin sons, Scott Brian and Steven Bjorn.
Brian enjoyed traveling, especially Southern California. He loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister, Diana (Mart) Collins, and her husband, Doug, of Colorado; a brother, Gary Mart, of Bend; Scott Mart, and companion, Venus Larson, and her son, Joe Thorne; Steve Mart, and his wife, Laura (Johnson) Mart, and grandson, Axel James Mart, all of Astoria; also, numerous extended family members.
Brian was a gentle man. He enjoyed gatherings and being at church. He cared greatly for the kindness of animals. Brian was a loving father, loving husband and a loving friend.
Brian had a wit that could get the whole room laughing. He will be missed. Brian’s service will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Peace First Lutheran Church, 565 12th St., Astoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peace First Lutheran Church in Astoria.
