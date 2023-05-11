Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Bruce Merlyn Lukens passed away on April 30 from organ failure associated with kidney disease. He was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2007, and began dialysis in November. He continued with dialysis for three days per week until April 25, when he chose to stop treatment.
Bruce was born in Salt Lake City on Aug. 8, 1948. Growing up, his family also lived in Boise, Idaho (twice); Portland; Oakland, California; and then Bakersfield, California. Bruce was always very proud that he graduated from Foothill High School in Bakersfield in June 1968.
That year he also completed the first degree of social dancing, awarded by the Debonaire School of Ballroom Dancing. In the late 1970s, he started participating in local Special Olympics events.
Bruce continued living with his parents when they moved again back to Boise early 1980s. While there, he continued being a regular competitor in Special Olympics, mostly in track and field events. He was chosen as a member of the Idaho team for the 1991 International Special Olympics held in Minneapolis-St. Paul. He was also an active member of the United Christian Church.
Bruce’s work experience was primarily as a custodian, working for the ARC in Bakersfield and Boise, Jack in the Box and Fabricland in Boise. He always enjoyed doing lawn mowing for the family home as well as the neighbors.
Bruce moved to Seaside in January 2010, where he lived at the Neawanna By The Sea adult care center. He and his parents lived in one of the cottages at first, but he later moved into his own apartment in the “big building.” He enjoyed his independence there and soon became a favorite of the staff.
Bruce’s main hobby was bowling. He began when he was very young, and continued throughout his entire life, gathering many trophies along the way. He also enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team, the Seattle Mariners, and attended several games with his brother. He really enjoyed dancing and listening to music of all kinds.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Merlyn Lukens; mother, Geraldine Lukens; and sister, Sally Margaret Lukens.
Bruce is survived by his brother, David Lukens; sister-in-law, Cynthia Lukens; his niece, Paige Lukens, her husband, Nate Taylor, and their two children, Pierson and Remy; and his nephew, Kelsey Lukens, and his wife, Natalie Lukens.
