Bruce R. MacPherson was born in Seattle, and died near Seaside of lung cancer after spending his last week surrounded by his family and loving partner, Pandyce McCluer.
Bruce spent most of his career in the family real estate business, MacPherson’s Real Estate, before retiring to the coast in 2006, where his life pivoted to training hunting dogs.
Bruce had a big personality, and a big voice to go with it, with radio shows on real estate and golf on KVI in Seattle for several years.
Bruce was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah; his parents, Bill and Dorothy; and his brother, Scott.
He is survived by his siblings, Shawn, Doug and Craig; son, Casey (Melissa); grandchildren, Stephen, Sara and Jordan; partner, Pandyce McCluer; ex-wife, Judi; three nephews; many cousins; and five beloved dogs.
The family is so grateful to Pandyce for the wonderful care she took of Bruce.
