Astoria
Feb. 3, 1935 — July 27, 2020
Bruce Rochat Berney, of Astoria, died peacefully in his sleep on July 27, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. He was 85.
Born Feb. 3, 1935, in Walla Walla, Washington, to Vera (Whitney) Berney Gault and Harry Berney, he grew up in Camas, Washington, with his two older brothers, Charles and Donald.
Upon graduating from Camas High School in 1953, he went on to receive his bachelor’s degree at the University of Puget Sound in 1957.
After two years of service in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, he obtained his master’s degree in education at Lewis & Clark College. He spent two years teaching English in Toyama, Japan, and then earned a master’s degree in librarianship at the University of Washington.
On Jan. 1, 1967, he became director of the Astoria Library, where he served for over 30 years. Also in 1967, Bruce met Kristina Pernu. The couple married in 1968.
Bruce was incredibly active in the local community, and in preserving and promoting the rich history of Astoria. He restored several Victorian homes, helped establish the Historic Landmarks Commission and served for several years as the city’s historic preservation officer.
He was active in the Kiwanis Club, Friends of MacDonald, the Astoria City Council, the Clatsop County Historical Society, Boy Scouts, church and many other community service organizations.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kristina Berney; daughter, Laura Boughton; sons, Mark Berney (Kathleen) and Steven Berney (Theresa); six grandchildren, Devina, Orion, Brendan, Fineas, Emma and Olivia; brother, Charles Berney (Carole) of Watertown, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A small, private, outdoor memorial service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary of Astoria. Please sign the guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
Memorial contributions can be made to Clatsop County Historical Society Endowment Fund, 714 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
